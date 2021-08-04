Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LIND traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 271,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

