Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $302.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.19. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.