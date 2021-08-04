Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $302.92 on Monday. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $310.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

