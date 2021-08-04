Liquidia (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

