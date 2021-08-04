Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 24,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,341,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $5,623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

