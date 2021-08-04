Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97.

On Thursday, June 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

