Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce $94.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.60 million and the highest is $100.84 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $98.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $417.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $418.07 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $432.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LOB remained flat at $$58.12 on Friday. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 55.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

