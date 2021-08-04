Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $8.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.