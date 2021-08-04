Longeveron Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 11th

Longeveron’s (NASDAQ:LGVN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Longeveron had issued 2,660,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $26,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Longeveron’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LGVN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

