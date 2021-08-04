Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 364,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $41,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

