Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 130,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.