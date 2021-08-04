Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.04.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

