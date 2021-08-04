Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.13 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

