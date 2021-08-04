Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $7,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

