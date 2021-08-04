Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $55.38 on Monday. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.