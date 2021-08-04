Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 1,088,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

