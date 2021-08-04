Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Announces Earnings Results

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 56,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.