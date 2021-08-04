Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGA opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

