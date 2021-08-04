Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 236,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.