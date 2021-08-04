Man Group plc Makes New $450,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.