Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.59. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.