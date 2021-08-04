Man Group plc Sells 62,003 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,003 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $797,250. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.55 million, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

