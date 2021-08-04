Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.86.
MANH traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.17. 322,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,191. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $163.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
