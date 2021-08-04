Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.86.

MANH traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.17. 322,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,191. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $163.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

