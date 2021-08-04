Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 74,048 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,048 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.05.

