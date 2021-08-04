Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $12.18 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.57.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

