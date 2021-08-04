Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,722,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 362,620 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

NYSE VLRS opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.