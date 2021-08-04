Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 62,851 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.