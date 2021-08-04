Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 750,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLFNF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.