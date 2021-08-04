Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 699,937 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after acquiring an additional 477,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,888,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,455,000 after purchasing an additional 864,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.