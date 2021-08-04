Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 265,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

