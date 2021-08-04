Margaret R. Piesik Sells 3,000 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.