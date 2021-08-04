Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

