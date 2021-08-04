Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of MAR stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 1.88.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
