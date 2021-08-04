Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

NYSE:VAC opened at $139.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.