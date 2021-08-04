Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $156,528,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $113,608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.24. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,287. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

