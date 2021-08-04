Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

NYSE MA opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,203,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

