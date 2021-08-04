Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $364.73. 98,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

