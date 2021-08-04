Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $455.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $452.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $367.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.16. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

