Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $482.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.16.

MA stock opened at $367.60 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

