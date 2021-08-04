Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

