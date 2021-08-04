Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Materialise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Materialise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.