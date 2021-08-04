Materialise NV Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Materialise in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MTLS opened at $21.63 on Monday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.