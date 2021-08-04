Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,972 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $21.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Get Mattel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.