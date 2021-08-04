Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIG3 opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 12-month low of GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 alerts:

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.