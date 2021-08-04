Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

