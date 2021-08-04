MedAvail (MDVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect MedAvail to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. MedAvail has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. On average, analysts expect MedAvail to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

