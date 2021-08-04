Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 273.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 27,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

