Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $133.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.