Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. 107,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

