Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.