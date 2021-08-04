megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,578.45

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $181,578.45 and $8,300.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

